×

Freeform Orders Drama ‘Last Summer’ With Jessica Biel Producing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
'The Sinner' film premiere
CREDIT: Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Freeform has picked up the drama “Last Summer” to series, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The show had been picked up to pilot at the cabler back in September. Bert V. Royal serves as writer and executive producer, with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple executive producing under their Iron Ocean Productions banner. Max Winkler directed the pilot and also executive produces. The series hails fro eOne.

Last Summer” is described as a thriller that takes place over three summers—‘93, ‘94, ‘95—in a small Texas town when a beautiful and popular teen, Kate, goes missing. Then, seemingly unrelated, a girl named Jeanette goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls.

The series stars Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Nathaniel Ashton, and Brooklyn Sudano.

“Last Summer” joins a lineup of Freeform originals that currently includes shows like the reboot of “Party of Five,” “The Bold Type,” “Siren,” “Good Trouble,” “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Grown-ish,” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.” The network also programs tentpole events such as “31 Nights of Halloween,” “Kick Off to Christmas” and “25 Days of Christmas.” Freeform also announced on Friday that both “Grown-ish” and “Good Trouble” have been picked up for new seasons. The pick ups bring “Grown-ish” to Season 4 and “Good Trouble” to Season 3.

More TV

  • 'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed at Freeform

    'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed at Freeform

    Freeform has renewed comedy “Grown-ish” for a fourth season, a day after its season 3 premiere, and drama “Good Trouble” for a third. The pickup announcement was made at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day. “Freeform is a megaphone for stories that deserve to be told and a place where the world’s biggest [...]

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Freeform Orders Drama 'Last Summer' With Jessica Biel Producing

    Freeform has picked up the drama “Last Summer” to series, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The show had been picked up to pilot at the cabler back in September. Bert V. Royal serves as writer and executive producer, with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple executive producing under their [...]

  • Hank Azaria Apu

    Hank Azaria Says He Will No Longer Voice Apu on 'The Simpsons'

    Hank Azaria says he is officially stepping down as the voice of Apu on “The Simpsons.” “I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s someway to transition it or something,” Azaria said in an interview with SlashFilm. “What they’re going to do with the character is their call. It’s up to them and they [...]

  • Shepard Smith

    MSNBC Mulls Daytime Shuffle, But Not a Primetime Perch For Shepard Smith

    MSNBC executives may be working their way through a number of programming and schedule changes in months to come, but launching Shepard Smith in primetime probably isn’t one of them. Despite a report in The Daily Beast suggesting that MSNBC honchos might want to consider the former Fox News anchor for one of its primetime [...]

  • Olivia Colman Phoebe Waller Bridge Brad

    SAG Awards Predictions 2020: 'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' and Other Top Contenders

    No matter who wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, it will be a surprise. That’s because there aren’t many obvious frontrunners in either the TV or film categories at this year’s competition. Around 160,000 members from across the country vote for the SAG Awards, and with such a large voting body, members [...]

  • This is Us

    Los Angeles On-Location Production Slides 5% in Fourth Quarter

    Overall on-location filming in Los Angeles dropped 5% from October through December, according to a report released by permitting agency FilmLA on Friday. Officials said the decline in overall shoot days to 9,839 was due partly to record activity levels in 2018, which generated the highest level of local production activity of any quarter in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad