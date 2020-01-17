Freeform Orders Drama ‘Last Summer’ With Jessica Biel Producing

Freeform has picked up the drama “Last Summer” to series, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The show had been picked up to pilot at the cabler back in September. Bert V. Royal serves as writer and executive producer, with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple executive producing under their Iron Ocean Productions banner. Max Winkler directed the pilot and also executive produces. The series hails fro eOne.

“Last Summer” is described as a thriller that takes place over three summers—‘93, ‘94, ‘95—in a small Texas town when a beautiful and popular teen, Kate, goes missing. Then, seemingly unrelated, a girl named Jeanette goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls.

The series stars Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Nathaniel Ashton, and Brooklyn Sudano.

“Last Summer” joins a lineup of Freeform originals that currently includes shows like the reboot of “Party of Five,” “The Bold Type,” “Siren,” “Good Trouble,” “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Grown-ish,” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.” The network also programs tentpole events such as “31 Nights of Halloween,” “Kick Off to Christmas” and “25 Days of Christmas.” Freeform also announced on Friday that both “Grown-ish” and “Good Trouble” have been picked up for new seasons. The pick ups bring “Grown-ish” to Season 4 and “Good Trouble” to Season 3.