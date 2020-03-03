×

‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Team to Develop Comedy ‘Asian Descent’ at Freeform (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cindy Fang
CREDIT: Greg Johnson

Multiple members of the production team behind ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” are developing the comedy series “Asian Descent” at Freeform, Variety has learned exclusively.

Fresh Off the Boat” executive producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan are both onboard the project, along with series writer and co-producer Cindy Fang.

“Asian Descent” is described as a dark comedy about an aspiring musician who sets aside her dreams and pride by moving back home with her immigrant parents and leans on her high school friends to figure out the next chapter of her life.

Fang is writing the new show with Mar and Kasdan onboard as executive producers. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce.

Fang first joined “Fresh Off the Boat” in the show’s fourth season and was upped to co-producer in Season 6. Her past credits include shows like CBS’ series adaptation of “Rush Hour,” “Girl Meets World,” “A.N.T. Farm,” and “Meter Maids,” with the last of those also featuring her onscreen. She will also work on the upcoming NBC comedy series “The Young Rock.”

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang Tyre. Kasdan and Mar are repped by WME.

News of the series development comes after “Fresh Off the Boat” aired its hour-long series finale less than two weeks ago. With its conclusion, the show aired over 100 episodes since it first debuted in 2015. It was based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang and was hailed for featuring a cast of primarily Asian American actors, something that had not been seen on American television in over 20 years.

(Pictured: Cindy Fang)

More TV

  • Emily Hampshire26th Annual Screen Actors Guild

    'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire Joins 'Jerusalem's Lot' Stephen King Series at Epix

    Emily Hampshire, best known for playing the motel clerk in “Schitt’s Creek,” has been cast in a forthcoming Epix series. She will join Adrien Brody in “Jerusalem’s Lot,” a drama based on the Stephen King story set in the 1850s, which received a series order late last year. “Jerusalem’s Lot” follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), [...]

  • Cindy Fang

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Team to Develop Comedy 'Asian Descent' at Freeform (EXCLUSIVE)

    Multiple members of the production team behind ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” are developing the comedy series “Asian Descent” at Freeform, Variety has learned exclusively. “Fresh Off the Boat” executive producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan are both onboard the project, along with series writer and co-producer Cindy Fang. “Asian Descent” is described as a dark [...]

  • FRESH OFF THE BOAT - "Family

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 17: ‘Fresh Off the Boat' Finale Posts Solid Gains

    The series finale of “Fresh Off the Boat” ended up with more viewers than its season average. After seven days of delayed viewing, the first of its back-to-back episodes grew to 3.5 million total viewers, an 18% bump from its Live+Same Day audience and roughly 400,000 viewers more than the season 6 average. Meanwhile the [...]

  • ESPN

    ESPN Sees New Role for The Undefeated

    ESPN plans to explore a new business plan for The Undefeated, its site devoted to exploring sports, culture and race that will expand the outlet to other parts of the sports-media outlet’s parent company. Walt Disney. The Undefeated, which was launched in 2016 under the auspices of John Skipper, previous president of ESPN, was envisioned [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Takes Toll on International TV Industry With Travel Bans, Cancellations

    Europe’s coronavirus outbreak is causing major headaches for the international TV industry as numerous companies move swiftly to rein in foreign travel and cancel crucial pitch events and company gatherings. The outbreak, which has so far claimed 56 deaths in Europe, comes at a particularly frenetic time for the local TV industry, which holds a [...]

  • Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine.

    How TV News Will Cover Super Tuesday

    Super Tuesday may stretch into early Wednesday. The major broadcast and cable news outlets have big plans for covering a large number of primaries among 14 states, the event known as “Super Tuesday” that some anchors believe is one of the two or three most important events on the political-news calendar. “If election night, we [...]

  • Jonica Jojo T Gibbs Lena Waithe

    How Lena Waithe's BET Series 'Twenties' Reflects a Changing Hollywood

    Though Lena Waithe’s latest project “Twenties” — a comedy that follows the adventures of a young, black, queer woman and her two straight friends struggling to make it in Hollywood — is semi-autobiographical, the 35-year-old actor says that that due to strides made by the industry, the series no longer resembles her journey. “It’s not [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad