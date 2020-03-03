‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Team to Develop Comedy ‘Asian Descent’ at Freeform (EXCLUSIVE)

Multiple members of the production team behind ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” are developing the comedy series “Asian Descent” at Freeform, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Fresh Off the Boat” executive producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan are both onboard the project, along with series writer and co-producer Cindy Fang.

“Asian Descent” is described as a dark comedy about an aspiring musician who sets aside her dreams and pride by moving back home with her immigrant parents and leans on her high school friends to figure out the next chapter of her life.

Fang is writing the new show with Mar and Kasdan onboard as executive producers. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce.

Fang first joined “Fresh Off the Boat” in the show’s fourth season and was upped to co-producer in Season 6. Her past credits include shows like CBS’ series adaptation of “Rush Hour,” “Girl Meets World,” “A.N.T. Farm,” and “Meter Maids,” with the last of those also featuring her onscreen. She will also work on the upcoming NBC comedy series “The Young Rock.”

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang Tyre. Kasdan and Mar are repped by WME.

News of the series development comes after “Fresh Off the Boat” aired its hour-long series finale less than two weeks ago. With its conclusion, the show aired over 100 episodes since it first debuted in 2015. It was based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang and was hailed for featuring a cast of primarily Asian American actors, something that had not been seen on American television in over 20 years.

(Pictured: Cindy Fang)