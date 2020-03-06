×

Frankie Shaw to Develop Judy Blume Novel 'Wifey' as HBO Limited Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Frankie Shaw is set to develop a limited series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel “Wifey” at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Wifey” chronicles one life-changing summer of Sandy Pressman, a 1970s suburban housewife whose predictable existence compels her to make her rich sexual fantasies a reality.

Shaw is attached to co-write, executive produce, and direct the first episode of the potential series with Jeanette Collins and Mimi Friedman also attached to write and executive produce. Blume will serve as an executive producer on the project, with David Levine, Joy Gorman Wettels, and Steve Golin of Anonymous Content also executive producing. Jasmine Daghighian of Shaw’s Our Lady Productions will co-executive produce.

This marks the second time in less than two weeks in which it has been announced that one of Blume’s novels is being adapted for television. It was previously announced that Liz Tigelaar is developing a limited series at Hulu based on Blume’s novel “Summer Sisters.” It was also recently announced that Lionsgate is developing a movie based on Blume’s classic book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” with  “The Edge of Seventeen” director Kelly Fremon Craig. Blume’s novels have sold more than 85 million copies collectively and been translated into 32 languages.

Collins and Friedman’s past credits include shows such as “In Living Color,” “Will and Grace,” “Big Love,” and “Drop Dead Diva.” They also worked on the critically acclaimed HBO series “Getting On”.

“Wifey” marks the first announced television project for Shaw since her Showtime series “SMILF” — which she created, starred in, served as showrunner on, and directed — was canceled last year amid allegations of misconduct.  Shaw’s overall deal with ABC Studios was suspended at that time, but according to sources she was eventually paid out the full amount of her deal after an internal investigation by the studio cleared her of wrongdoing. She is also set to write and direct the feature “Ultraluminous” produced by Steven Soderbergh, which will mark her directorial feature debut. As an actor, she has appeared in shows such as “Mr. Robot,” “Homecoming,” and “Blue Mountain State.”

Shaw is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Blume is repped by WME. Collins and Friedman are repped by attorney Dawn Friedman.

