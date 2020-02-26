×

Frank Doelger and Mark Huffam to Produce ‘The Swarm’ For European Pubcasters’ Pact The Alliance

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frank Doelger70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Trophy Table, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018Frank Doelger, winner of the award for outstanding drama series for "Game of Thrones", attends the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
CREDIT: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Alliance, the pact formed by Europe’s top state broadcasters to counter the growing power of Netflix and other streaming giants, has joined forces on a high-end adaptation of bestselling environmental sci-fi thriller “The Swarm.”

As previously announced, multi Emmy award-winning producer Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”) is executive producing the English language series via his Intaglio Films, which is a joint venture between Beta Film and German pubcaster ZDF. Italy’s RAI Fiction, France Televisions and Scandinavian streamer Viaplay have now come on board, they announced in Berlin.

Shooting on the eight-episode “The Swarm,” which is based on Frank Schätzing’s novel, which has been translated in some 25 countries, is set to start in 2020.

Oscar-nominated producer Mark Huffam (“The Martian,” “Game of Thrones”) has also come on board alongside Doelger as an executive producer, in association with Schätzing and Eric Welbers of the UK’s ndF. The series is being produced by Friedemann Goez (The Same Sky) and Charlotte Groth (All Claire). Robert Sterne (“The Crown,” “Chernobyl”) is on board as casting director.

Schätzing’s book turns on a global group of scientists and soldiers who must tackle the challenge posed by anomalous behavior in marine animals such as underwater worms drilling the continental shelf and toxic jellyfish, lobsters and whales attacking human beings. The sea animals are reacting to the devastation of their habitat.

“The Swarm” is the latest show spawned by The Alliance, which has four other projects in various stages.

They are: Abu Dhabi-set thriller “Mirage,” which started airing in France on Feb. 17; “Around the World in 80 Days,” for which a playdate by year’s end is planned; “Leonardo,” with Frank Spotnitz as showrunner, now shooting in Rome; and Italian mystery series “Sopravissuti” set to start shooting in the Spring.

 

 

More TV

  • Frank Doelger70th Primetime Emmy Awards -

    Frank Doelger and Mark Huffam to Produce 'The Swarm' For European Pubcasters' Pact The Alliance

    The Alliance, the pact formed by Europe’s top state broadcasters to counter the growing power of Netflix and other streaming giants, has joined forces on a high-end adaptation of bestselling environmental sci-fi thriller “The Swarm.” As previously announced, multi Emmy award-winning producer Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”) is executive producing the English language series via [...]

  • Macaulay Culkin

    'American Horror Story': Macaulay Culkin Among Those Joining for Season 10

    Macaulay Culkin is one of the stars set to join the “American Horror Story” franchise for its upcoming tenth season. Series creator Ryan Murphy announced the new and returning cast members via a suitably gloomy video posted to his Instagram, set to the tune of the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck. Two mainstays [...]

  • ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From Nahnatchka

    Jason Lee-Fronted Comedy Pilot From Nahnatchka Khan and Niki Schwartz-Wright Ordered at ABC

    Nahnatchka Khan could have another series coming to ABC. The “Fresh Off the Boat” creator is an executive producer on a pilot called “Valley Trash,” which has been picked up at the Disney-owned network. A single-cam comedy, “Valley Trash” hails from “Speechless” writer Niki Schwartz-Wright (who will serve as writer, EP and showrunner) and is [...]

  • Pictured: Cyma Zarghami, President of the

    Cyma Zarghami, Nickelodeon's Former Chief, Launches New Kids Content Studio

    Cyma Zarghami spent the better part of her career overseeing the kids-media empire known as Nickelodeon. At last, she’s ready to come out and play. Zargahmi, who left in 2018 as president of the Nickelodeon operations at the company once known as Viacom, has returned to the business of creating content for kids. She has [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    AMC Networks Grapples With TV's Shifting Tides in Q4

    AMC Networks delivered lackluster earnings for the fourth quarter that were dragged down by write-downs in the international unit and declining advertising revenue for its U.S. networks. The results underscore the crossroads that pure-play programmers such as AMC Networks have reached in terms of growth potential for the traditional linear channels that are its core [...]

  • Fremantle Takes 100% Stake in Naked,

    Fremantle Takes 100% Stake in Naked, Simon Andreae Upped to CEO of Fremantle U.K.

    Fremantle has taken a 100% stake in Naked Television, and has named Naked founder Simon Andreae CEO of Fremantle U.K. A founding partner of Optomen Television and a former Fox executive, Andreae will take over from outgoing CEO Liam Humphreys. As head of U.K.’s operations, Andreae will report to group CEO Jennifer Mullin, and take [...]

  • I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

    'I Am Not Okay With This' on Netflix: TV Review

    To be a teenage girl is to be a tight coil of confused rage, a fact that “I Am Not Okay With This” both knows and depends upon. The new Netflix comedy tells the story of Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a seething Pennsylvania teen who first seems to be, as she tells us in a deadpan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad