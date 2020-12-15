Fox Launches ‘Fastrack’ Diversity Initiative to Nurture Unscripted Producers

Fox’s alternative programming department has unveiled a diversity initiative designed to nurture producers from underrepresented communities.

The program, titled “Fastrack,” will select two to three new creatives to join as associate producers of the network’s unscripted programs like “The Masked Singer.”

“Fox has long been committed to providing viewers with programming that reflects the world in which we live,” said Allison Wallach, executive VP and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment. “Representation on-screen and behind the camera is important to FAE, as well as being able to help guide the next generation of producers that are seeking to place their imprint on popular culture, as they further develop their portfolio of skills.”

Fastrack will begin with the members of its inaugural class in January 2021. During the first six months of the yearlong program, associate producers will gain hands-on experience in casting, directing and editing, among other areas of production. They will later specialize in one area of their choosing.

Upon successful completion of the program, the up-and-coming producers may find opportunities to continue working on FAE-produced shows, including the top-rated “Masked Singer” franchise.

More information about applying for the Fastrack program can be found here.

“Developing this initiative is an extension of FAE’s commitment to elevate and celebrate the diverse perspectives that our future participants will bring to our programming,” said Marsheila Hayes, VP of diversity and inclusion at Fox Corp. “It is an exciting next step in building a sustainable talent pipeline from which all of Fox Entertainment will benefit.”

(Pictured: “The Masked Singer”)