Fox to Air One-Hour TMZ Special on ‘Tiger King’ Backstory

Fox has announced that it plans to air a one-hour special on Monday from TMZ that promises new interviews and “never-before-seen footage” on the subjects of Netflix’s breakout hit “Tiger King.”

“TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down?” will explore the “outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.”

The special, hosted by Harvey Levin, will be broadcast on Fox on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens … we've got some BIG CAT treats coming for you. STAY TUNED. @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/d4NSc3ax0j — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2020

According to Nielsen, the Netflix docuseries reached 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release in late March, Variety learned exclusively, making it one of the streamer’s biggest-ever original programs. The seven-episode limited series premiered on March 20, coinciding with the mounting coronavirus pandemic that has since resulted in millions of Americans sheltering in place at home in order to prevent the further spread of the disease.