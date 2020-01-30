Fox Orders Mockumentary Comedy Pilot Based on U.K. Format From Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig

Fox has given a pilot order to a mockumentary series based on the British series “This Country.”

In the half-hour project, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings.

The American version of “This Country” hails from writer Jenny Bicks, who will also executive produce under Perkins Street Productions banner. Paul Feig is attached to direct the pilot in addition to executive producing via Feigco Entertainment. Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios will also executive produce along with Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, the creators of the original series. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will co-executive produce, with Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason producing. Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, and Fox Entertainment will produce. Bicks is currently under an overall deal with Lionsgate TV while Feig has a first-look deal with the studio.

Bicks most recently served as showrunner on the HBO series “Divorce” as well as the Showtime series “The Big C.” She also created the series “Men in Trees” and has worked on shows such as “Sex and the City” and “Dawson’s Creek.” She is repped by Hansen Jacobson.

Feig’s recent directing credits include the films “Ghostbusters,” “Spy,” “Last Christmas,’ and “A Simple Favor.” His past TV directing credits include “The Office,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Weeds.” He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

“This Country” is the third project Fox has set up this pilot season based on a U.K. format and its fourth based on an international format overall. The broadcaster previously gave a series commitment to the comedy “Carla” starring Mayim Bialik based on the British series “Miranda,” and a pilot order to the drama “The Big Leap” based on the British docuseries “Big Ballet.” Prior to that, Fox gave a pilot order to the drama “The Cleaning Lady,” based on an Argentinian format.