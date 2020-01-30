×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Orders Mockumentary Comedy Pilot Based on U.K. Format From Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenny Bicks Paul Feig
CREDIT: Peter Konerko/Jamie Ferguson

Fox has given a pilot order to a mockumentary series based on the British series “This Country.”

In the half-hour project, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings.

The American version of “This Country” hails from writer Jenny Bicks, who will also executive produce under Perkins Street Productions banner. Paul Feig is attached to direct the pilot in addition to executive producing via Feigco Entertainment. Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios will also executive produce along with Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, the creators of the original series. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will co-executive produce, with Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason producing. Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, and Fox Entertainment will produce. Bicks is currently under an overall deal with Lionsgate TV while Feig has a first-look deal with the studio.

Bicks most recently served as showrunner on the HBO series “Divorce” as well as the Showtime series “The Big C.” She also created the series “Men in Trees” and has worked on shows such as “Sex and the City” and “Dawson’s Creek.” She is repped by Hansen Jacobson.

Feig’s recent directing credits include the films “Ghostbusters,” “Spy,” “Last Christmas,’ and “A Simple Favor.” His past TV directing credits include “The Office,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Weeds.” He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

“This Country” is the third project Fox has set up this pilot season based on a U.K. format and its fourth based on an international format overall. The broadcaster previously gave a series commitment to the comedy “Carla” starring Mayim Bialik based on the British series “Miranda,” and a pilot order to the drama “The Big Leap” based on the British docuseries “Big Ballet.” Prior to that, Fox gave a pilot order to the drama “The Cleaning Lady,” based on an Argentinian format.

More TV

  • Jenny Bicks Paul Feig

    Fox Orders Mockumentary Comedy Pilot Based on U.K. Format From Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig

    Fox has given a pilot order to a mockumentary series based on the British series “This Country.” In the half-hour project, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings. The American [...]

  • Meg Whitman

    Quibi Won't Compete Directly With Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, CEO Meg Whitman Says

    Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who is 67 days away from the launch of the company’s ambitious new streaming service, claimed that the company doesn’t really see the likes of Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus as rivals. Whitman, speaking Thursday at the 2020 Upfront Summit in L.A., said that only 10% of viewing on those subscription [...]

  • Cecily StrongAmerican Museum of Natural History

    Cecily Strong to Star in Musical Comedy Series at Apple From 'Despicable Me' Writers

    Apple is nearing a series order for a comedy starring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong. The series follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then [...]

  • David E Kelley

    David E. Kelley Lands Series Order at ABC for Procedural 'Big Sky'

    ABC has given its first series order for the 2020-2021 season to a drama from David E. Kelley. Titled “The Big Sky,” the series is described as a procedural thriller about private detective Cassie Dewell, who partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver [...]

  • TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Craig

    Accept No Substitutes: NBC's 'Today' Team Works on a Real Morning Show

    After an era of tumult, NBC’s “Today” is looking out for tomorrow. The anchors acknowledge that a series of personnel changes at its various hours on NBC have brought intense scrutiny to the program, but they also point out that the show, a morning-TV original, has a connection with different generations of viewers that is [...]

  • Run the World cast

    Starz Gives Series Order to Yvette Lee Bowser Comedy 'Run the World'

    Starz has given an eight-episode series order to “Run the World,” a half-hour comedy created and written by Leigh Davenport, who will exec produce alongside showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, the exec producer and showrunner of “Dear White People,” and Lionsgate Television. The series is a “story of a group of Black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best [...]

  • Russell Boast Artios awards

    How the 35th Annual Artios Awards Celebrate Casting's 'Creative Collaboration'

    Thirty-five years ago, the Casting Society of America (CSA) held its inaugural Artios Awards to celebrate casting directors’ indelible contributions to the industry. The Beverly Hills ceremony was short and sweet, handing out awards in only four categories. As content has continued to increase in volume, so too have the Artios Awards grown. Now, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad