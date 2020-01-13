Fox Corp. Taps Local Stations to Launch Fox Soul Streaming Channel

Fox Television Stations has unveiled Fox Soul, an ad-supported streaming channel that blends original talk and lifestyle series with locally produced shows aimed at African American viewers.

Fox Soul, which debuted today, will carry live original talk and informational series from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT, followed by two hours of repeats of shows drawn from Fox’s 28 owned-and-operated stations, most of which are in major markets. The channel is available free online and offers on-demand access to repeats of recent shows outside of the 6 p.m.-midnight PT block.

“We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community,” said James DuBose, head of programming for Fox Soul. “We intend to inform, inspire, and empower our viewers by meeting their needs for authentic conversations on topics relevant to our lives.”

Original series include topical entries including “The Tammi Mac Late Show,” hosted by radio personality Tammi Mac, and “On the 7 With Dr. Sean,” hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan. “One on One With Keyshia Cole” is an interview series. Locally produced series getting a platform on Fox Soul include “Street Soldiers With Lisa Evers,” which has aired on WNYW-TV New York since 2016, and “Later With Leon,” a comedy late-night entry that bowed on WFLD-TV Chicago in September.

Fox Soul is an experiment by Fox Television Stations to reach African American viewers via a streaming option at a time when younger viewers are increasingly tuning out of live, linear television. The use of existing locally produced shows to fill out the offering could prove an efficient way for Fox to better amortize its local programming investment.

Fox Soul promises its shows will tackle complicated subjects and “the real topics that affect the everyday lives of the African American community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers,” per Fox.

Mac is a Los Angeles-based radio personality known for her weekday 4-8 p.m. PT slot on KJLH-FM. Fox Soul viewers will be encouraged to call in to the shows a la talk radio through a toll-free number.

“Fox Soul slaps down misnomers about our people and celebrates our culture and our excellence,” Mac said. “I could not have asked for a better platform to speak greatness about and into my community. I’m confident our content will live up to its purpose and tagline, ‘Our Voice, Our Truth.’ ”

Here’s a rundown of original and locally produced shows set for Fox Soul:

EXCLUSIVE PROGRAMS

“On the 7 with Dr. Sean”

Hosted by spiritual leader Dr. Sean McMillan, this program tackles the daily hot topics that concern the black community through the lens of unwavering faith and insight.

Hosted by Mike Hill and Donny Harrell, this talk show presents frank conversations about the issues that black men and women face today.

Hosted by radio personality Tammi Mac, this show is a celebration of black culture through music, performance, and the spoken word with meaningful conversation.

Hosted by Claudia Jordan, this talk show provides the perspective of a black woman on issues surrounding dating, beauty, and relationships.

Hosted by Elise Neal, this is a weekly show concentrating on fitness, health, and nutrition.

Hosted by singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and television personality Keyshia Cole, this talk show features in-depth interviews with notable celebrities and entertainers and covers issues facing the black audience.

LOCAL PROGRAMS