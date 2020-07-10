Fox Renews ‘The Moodys’ For Second Season

The Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins comedy “The Moodys” is getting a second season at Fox.

The series, which follows a tight-knit but dysfunctional family, is an adaptation of Australian series “A Moody Christmas” from The Jungleboys Entertainment and Australian Broadcasting Corporation. CBS Television Studios is the studio behind the show.

“The Moodys” debuted as a six-episode holiday event series. Fox’s president of entertainment Michael Thorn had indicated last summer that if the series proved successful, the network might bring it back for another Christmas run.

“With ‘The Moodys,’ we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Thorn. “Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”

Leary and Perkins star as the patriarch and matriarch of the family, with three grown children played by Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel. María Gabriela de Faría, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley and Gerry Dee are also featured on the series.

“The Moodys” is written and exec produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows are executive producers on the series, alongside Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins.