Fox Orders Drama Pilot About ‘Goonies’ Re-Enactment From ‘Bold Type’ Creator

Fox has ordered a film re-enactment drama pilot from Sarah Watson, the creator of “The Bold Type.”

In the untitled project, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies, “The Goonies.”

Watson will write and executive produce the pilot with Greg Mottola attached to direct and executive produce. Richard Donner, who directed and produced “The Goonies,” will executive produce along with Lauren Shuler Donner. Gail Berman of SideCar and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio. Warner Bros. and Amblin produced “The Goonies.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the deal, Fox signed a direct talent deal with Watson and then paired her with Berman, who had developed the idea for the pilot. They then took the project to the Donners, Amblin, and WB.

Watson’s Freeform series “The Bold Type” is currently in its fourth season. Her other credits include the critically-acclaimed NBC drama “Parenthood,” the CBS medical drama “Pure Genius,” and the series adaptation of “About a Boy.” Her debut novel, “Most Likely,” is set to be published in March by Poppy/Little Brown as part of a two-book deal.

She is repped by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.

