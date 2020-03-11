×

Crew Member on Fox’s ‘NeXt’ Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Covid-19 Variety Cover Story

A crew member who tested positive for the coronavirus worked on the upcoming Fox show ‘NeXt’ at Chicago’s Cinespace, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed.

The production of “NeXt” was headquartered at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

“Fox/Disney notified cast and crew today that a production member for the show neXt, which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last week, has tested positive for the Coronavirus,” SAG-AFTRA said on Tuesday.

“That person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere,” SAG-AFTRA said. “We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others.  We are monitoring the situation closely and will update our statement periodically as warranted.”

Disney Television Studios said in a statement, “We have been notified by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a crew member on neXt, which concluded production in Chicago last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment. We are working closely with the CDPH to identify and contact all individuals who came in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to protect all who work on our productions.”

“NeXt” is a science fiction crime drama television series created by Manny Coto for Fox and is scheduled as a mid-season entry in the 2019–2020 television season. John Slattery is starring as a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the crew member who tested positive was a woman in her 50s from California.

 

More TV

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Variety Cover Story

    Crew Member on Fox's 'NeXt' Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    A crew member who tested positive for the coronavirus worked on the upcoming Fox show ‘NeXt’ at Chicago’s Cinespace, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed. The production of “NeXt” was headquartered at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. “Fox/Disney notified cast and crew today that a production member for the show neXt, which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Cancels Face-to-Face Member Meetings Due to Coronavirus

    The Writers Guild of America West has called off a membership meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at the Hollywood Palladium as a precaution against the coronavirus. The WGA also said its negotiating committee will not hold face-to-face meetings with members and will instead share the information about the upcoming negotiations via email over the next [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Joe Biden

    Live Audience Pulled From Next Democratic Debate

    The next Democratic National Committee debate will feature all qualifying candidates, but the event may be more notable for an element that will be missing. Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. there will be no live audience when former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, both vying for the Democratic nomination, [...]

  • Tiger King

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” and Awesomeness Studio made plans to produce a new young adult drama series.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released a trailer for “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” an upcoming seven-episode docuseries about the world of big [...]

  • David Duchovny, R.D. Call

    R.D. Call, 'Into The Wild,' 'Last Man Standing' Actor, Dies at 70

    Roy Dana (R.D.) Call, an actor who appeared in such films as “Last Man Standing,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and several other films alongside Sean Penn, died on Feb. 27 of back surgery complications, his family announced. He was 70. The Utah native was born Feb. 16, 1950 and came to Los Angeles [...]

  • Falcon Winter Soldier

    'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Filming in Prague Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Filming on the Disney Plus series “Falcon & Winter Soldier” has been shut down in Prague due to concerns over the coronavirus, Variety has confirmed. The move comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been canceled. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad