Crew Member on Fox’s ‘NeXt’ Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A crew member who tested positive for the coronavirus worked on the upcoming Fox show ‘NeXt’ at Chicago’s Cinespace, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed.

The production of “NeXt” was headquartered at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

“Fox/Disney notified cast and crew today that a production member for the show neXt, which wrapped production at Cinespace in Chicago last week, has tested positive for the Coronavirus,” SAG-AFTRA said on Tuesday.

“That person came into contact with other cast and crew at Cinespace and possibly elsewhere,” SAG-AFTRA said. “We are working with the production company regarding this matter to determine the timeline and scope of potential exposure to members and others. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update our statement periodically as warranted.”

Disney Television Studios said in a statement, “We have been notified by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a crew member on neXt, which concluded production in Chicago last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment. We are working closely with the CDPH to identify and contact all individuals who came in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to protect all who work on our productions.”

“NeXt” is a science fiction crime drama television series created by Manny Coto for Fox and is scheduled as a mid-season entry in the 2019–2020 television season. John Slattery is starring as a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the crew member who tested positive was a woman in her 50s from California.