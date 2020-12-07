Fox News Sets Veteran Producer Tom Lowell Over Daytime News Programming

Ton Lowell, a veteran producer whose ties to anchors like Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly put him in charge of some of Fox News Channel’s best known programs, has been named executive vice president and managing editor of news, and will oversee all daytime news editorial content and resources at the Fox Corporation-owned cable-news outlet.

“From creating the top-rated morning news program ‘America’s Newsroom’ in 2007 to leading newsgathering, Tom has made a formidable impact on Fox News throughout his 17 year tenure with the network,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media in a statement. ” A skilled journalist and talented producer, we’re beyond confident that under his direction, the network’s daytime news programming will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Lowell was also the top producer behind the scenes on “America Live with Megyn Kelly” and “The Kelly File,” and was instrumental in the creation of those shows. When Kelly departed Fox News in 2017 for NBC News, Lowell remained, having been named as a vice president and managing editor of news. He was in charge of newsgathering for the network. He joined Fox News Channel in 2003.

“It has been a great honor to work alongside the premier journalists at Fox News and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the best daytime news teams in the business,” Lowell said in a statement.

Before joining Fox News Channel, Lowell held executive producer positions at WFSB, a CBS station in Hartford, CT, a WCVB, an ABC outlet in Boston and WSVN, a Fox affiliate in Miami. He also served as news director at WSEE, a CBS station in Erie, PA, where he began his career in 1992 as a news producer. He graduated from Emerson College with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.