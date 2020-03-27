Fox News Media Names Joe Dorrego CFO, COO (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Listerman, chief financial officer at Fox News Media, will step down from her role, and will be replaced by Joe Dorrego, a Fox Corp. executive who will become both chief financial officer and chief operating officer at the company, which is the critical financial engine of its parent company.

Listerman will step down effective April 1.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Amy for her invaluable contributions over the last three years and for her partnership with our entire team. We understand her desire to move on to new opportunities and we will miss her complete and tireless dedication to all facets of our business,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a memo to staff Friday.

Dorrego has been with Fox Corp. for more than 15 years, most recently as its chief investor relations officer and executive vice president of corporate initiatives. “He will be a tremendous asset as we continue to drive growth across all Fox News Media platforms,” Scott said. Dorrego will continue in his investor relations role at the parent corporation.

Dorrego previously served as the CFO for Fox Television Stations under its CEO Jack Abernethy, a position he held for four years beginning in 2015. He spent 11 years serving in a variety of executive roles at 21st Century Fox, including vice president of investor relations and vice president of finance where he oversaw the company’s financial planning and analysis functions. He joined then News Corp in 2004 as director of SEC reporting and accounting policy from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC where he began his career in the business advisory group serving clients in the telecommunications and professional sports industries.

More to come…