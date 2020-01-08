Fox News, Martha MacCallum Strike New Deal

There’s more “Story” for Martha MacCallum to tell at Fox News Channel.

The news anchor struck a new multi-year deal with the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet that will keep her in the seat of her early-evening program, “The Story,” as well as co-anchor of the network’s political and special events coverage.

“We are delighted to have her continue anchoring and helping lead the network’s political team for another important election cycle and many years to come,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in a statement.

MacCallum’s previous contract with Fox News was announced in June of 2017.

