Fox News, Fox Business to Simulcast ‘America Together’ Special

Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network will simulcast a special “America Together” program aimed at highlighting inspirational stories of life during the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m., eastern, the latest example of new programming concepts being developed by TV-news outlets in a singular news cycle.

The one-hour special will be led by “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth, and will feature Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Harris Faulkner, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Ed Henry, Jesse Watters, Johnny Joey Jones and Rachel Campos Duffy.

Fox News Media has recently started a new “America Together” content initiative aimed at highlighting “feel good” stories. “Now, the most in-demand content that we have in really uplifting content,” said Jeff Collins, executive vice president of ad sales at Fox News Media, in a recent interview with Variety. “That content is the type of content we are seeing advertisers gravitate toward.”

Hannity is expected to start the program with a segment that spotlights truck drivers who help keep America’s infrastructure intact. Bartiromo will celebrate small businesses like Rouses Markets, a Louisiana grocery store chain that teamed up with local restaurants to offer ready-made meals.

Fox News launched “America Together” on March 30, and has used it to call attention to stories about volunteerism, charitable efforts and everyday heroism.