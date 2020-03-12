×

Fox News to Expand Live Programming for Coronavirus Coverage

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Fox News Channel said it would pull repeats off the air during overnight hours to present continuous live coverage of the national response to the spread of coronavirus, adding four new hours of live content and dedicated hosts starting Monday, March 16.

Fox News said it would expand Shannon Bream’s 11 p.m. program, “Fox News @ Night,” to 1 a.m. and then have Los Angeles-based anchor Trace Gallagher anchor the 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. hours. On weekends, Fox News will add two different two-hour editions of “Fox Report,” anchored by Jon Scott, on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The announcement marks the first tangible changes made to one of the major cable-news network’s schedules in the wake of so much attention being given to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

All three cable-news networks typically rerun their primetime schedules in the overnight hours, though there are occasions when they keep live programming on the air beyond 11 p.m.

Starting on Monday, Fox Nation, the subscription-based streaming service , will offer a new suite of informational content related to coronavirus, including a documentary on the history of major viruses called Five Plus;’ a speical called “Pandemics and Epidemics 101”; and “Quarantined,”: billedd as “a series of interviews with two victims who detail their entire experience from quarantine to recovery.”

