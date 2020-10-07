Pete Hegseth, Shannon Bream to Publish Books Under New Fox News Imprint

Get ready for more books from the anchors at Fox News Channel and its related businesses.

Fox News Media said it struck a three-book deal with Harper Collins Publishers that will feature titles from the media unit’s various on-air personalities. Both Fox News and HarperCollins are controlled by the Murdoch family, the former as part of Fox Corporation and the latter under the family’s other business, News Corporation. The imprint will be titled Fox News Books.

“We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, in a prepared statement. “With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on Fox News Media personalities to deliver.”

The imprint will launch on November 24 with “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes,” by “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, who hosts a “Modern Warriors” series on the company’s streaming-video hub Fox Nation. The book will share war stories, combat moments and thoughts on military morale today from decorated U.S. veterans,. Hegseth will also detail his experience on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq. Shannon Bream, who anchors the network’s 11 p.m. hour, is expected to publish an inspirational work celebrating the women of the Bible., which is slated to debut in the spring of 2021 along with a program on Fox Nation.

HarperCollins’ Broadside Books, a unit that specializes in conservative non-fiction, will oversee the publishing program.

Many Fox News personalities have published books, including Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Martha MacCallum.