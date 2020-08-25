Fox to Develop Music Anthology Series, First Season to Focus on Naomi and Wynonna Judd

Fox is developing a one-hour music anthology series, Variety has confirmed.

The series is currently titled “Icon.” Each season would focus on the true stories of the music legends we think we know. These icons are the voices who have made a significant mark in music’s history and created a sound and response that people around the world have come to love and identify with.

The potential first season is set to focus on country music’s only mother-daughter duo, Naomi and Wynonna Judd. The iconic pair dominated country music in the ’80s and ’90s, winning countless awards, selling more than 20 million albums and creating a string of hits.

No writer is currently attached to the project. The Judds will executive produce along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. Les Borsai, Greg Hill, Cactus Moser, and Larry Strickland will produce. Fox Entertainment will serve as the studio.

Owen is the president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, representing country music stars such as Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Dan+Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, and the John R. Cash Revocable Trust among others.

The deal was done by Paradigm on behalf of Wynonna Judd and by WME on behalf of Naomi Judd.

This now marks the second country music project that Fox is developing. It was announced last year that the network was working on a series about a family at the head of a country music dynasty, with both Owen and Berman also executive producing that project. Fox recently opened a writers room for that project for a potential straight-to-series order.

Fox is looking to stay in the music drama business following the conclusion of the hit hip hop drama series “Empire,” which concluded after six seasons earlier this year. Fox is also currently developing a spinoff centered on Taraji P. Henson’s “Empire” character, Cookie Lyon.

Deadline first reported the development of “Icon.”