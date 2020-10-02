Jermaine Fowler Developing Animated Comedy Series at Fox

Yet another animated comedy could be coming to Fox.

The network has put an untitled project from comedian Jermaine Fowler into development, Variety has learned.

The prospective series is loosely based on Fowler’s formidable years growing up in a working class town in Prince George’s County, Maryland, with his family.

Fowler will serve as creator, writer and executive producer on the project, which hails from Fox Entertainment. He is arguably best known for his two-season performance as Franco Wicks on the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts.” Since then, he has starred in Pete Holmes’ HBO comedy “Crashing,” and voiced the character of Pete Repeat on Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman.” His TV credits also include “The Eric Andre Show.”

On the film side, Fowler will appear next year opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a biopic about the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.

Beyond its Animation Domination Sunday lineup (which is currently comprised of “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “Bless the Harts”), Fox also has multiple other animated projects on its development slate. Just over a month ago, it was revealed the network has an “X-Files” animated comedy spinoff in the works, handing it a script and presentation commitment. Back in late July, Variety exclusively reported that Fox gave Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Picture Show production company a blind script deal for an animated series, with Vaughn himself attached to executive produce.

Fowler is represented by UTA, Management 360, ID & Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.