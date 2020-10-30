Fox Orders Mockumentary Series ‘This Country’ From Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig

Fox has issued its first series order for the 2021-22 broadcast season.

The network has picked up mockumentary “This Country,” from writer Jenny Bicks and director Paul Feig, to series. The news comes around nine months after Fox ordered a pilot for the show based on the British series of the same name created by Daisy Cooper and Charlie Cooper.

“This Country” is a half-hour series which sees a documentary crew go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley) and their idiosyncratic surroundings. The show will also star Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, YouTuber Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.

“Fueled by Jenny and Paul’s imaginative wit and distinct comedic voices, we knew ‘This Country’ was a special project from the moment we heard their pitch,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, announcing the pick up. “As we curate Fox’s comedy brand, it is important to align ourselves with pedigree talent and dynamic partners with proven track records. In Jenny, Paul, Lionsgate and BBC Studios, we have the perfect team to help us do just that.”

The show will be co-produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, Fox Entertainment and Feig’s Feigco Entertainment. Bicks is currently under an overall deal with Lionsgate TV, while Feig has a first-look deal with the studio.

“Jenny and I are SO EXCITED to bring this amazing series to the American public. We have assembled a cast of comedic superstars who have taken the hilarious groundwork laid by Daisy and Charlie Cooper and made it their own. We can’t thank Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and Julia Franz enough for making this comedy dream come true,” said Feig.

“We’re proud to continue to see the fruits of our powerful collaboration,” added BBC Studios managing director of international production and formats Matt Forde and Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs in a joint statement. “’This Country’ has all the ingredients to be Fox’s next hit premium docu-comedy – an incredible director in Paul, a very talented writer in Jenny and an amazing cast. We can’t wait to bring the adaptation of this BBC hit to U.S. audiences and continue the strong momentum of our partnership.”