Fox Entertainment’s Executive VP of Casting Tess Sanchez Exits Company

Tess Sanchez, the executive vice president of casting for Fox Entertainment, has left the company, Variety has learned.

“We are reorganizing our casting department and made the difficult decision to eliminate the Executive Vice President position,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank Tess for her many contributions and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Brittainy Roberts, currently the vice president of casting, will now oversee the department. She will report directly to Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.

Sanchez fist joined Fox Broadcasting in 2009 and was named head of casting for the network in 2011, making her one of the youngest executives to lead casting at a broadcast network. She was named executive vice president of casting in 2016. During her time with the network, she has worked on series such as “Empire,” “Grease Live!” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Gotham,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Wayward Pines,” “Lucifer,” and “The Mindy Project.”

She was an independent casting director prior to joining Fox, and had previously served as a casting executive at The WB. During her time there, she worked on shows such as “Felicity,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Smallville,” and “Supernatural.” She is married to Max Greenfield, formerly a star of the Fox comedy series “New Girl.”

Fox Corp., which owns Fox Entertainment, reported its Q4 earnings last week. The company said net income during the period came to $122 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $454 million, or 73 cents per share in the year-earlier period.