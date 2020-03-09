Fox Drama Pilot ‘Cleaning Lady’ Casts Vincent Piazza

Fox has cast Vincent Piazza in its upcoming drama pilot “The Cleaning Lady.”

He joins previously announced series lead Shannyn Sossamon and fellow cast member Ginger Gonzaga. Based on the Argentine series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the show follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina doctor who comes to the U.S. in hopes to get a medical treatment for her critically ill son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld.

Piazza will star as Gavin Ross. A recently promoted analyst, FBI Special Agent Gavin Ross is described as intelligent, compassionate and astute, always looking for new angles to see beyond the obvious and look below the surface. It’s here that he encounters Reyna and finds new purpose after a tragic personal loss.

The role would mark a return to Fox for Piazza, who previously starred in the network’s drama series “The Passage.” His other TV credits include “Boardwalk Empire,” “Rescue Me,” and “The Sopranos.” He has been seen in films like “Jersey Boys,” “Rocket Science,” and “Assassination of a High School President.”

He is repped by Gersh, Untitled Management, and Goodman Genow.

Miranda Kwok is on board as a writer and executive producer of the pilot. Shay Mitchell is executive producing under her Amore & Vita Productions banner, with Melissa Carter set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. Michael Offer will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment will produce.