Fox Corporation Delays Employees’ Return to Office Until April

Employees at Fox Corporation had been told to get ready for a return to their offices as soon as January. Now they will wait until at least April.

In a memo sent to staffers, Lachlan Murdoch, the company’s executive chairman and CEO, said Fox Corp. will push back a full re-opening of its facilities due to the rise of coronavirus cases around the nation.

“It was our hope that the trajectory of the pandemic would be such that we could begin our reopening in January 2021. However, with cases continuing to rise, we have delayed our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than April 2021. We made this decision with the well-being of the entire Fox organization in mind,” Murdoch said in a memo. “With most employees continuing to work remotely through at least the end of March, we are able to maintain a low density in our offices for those employees whose jobs do require them to be on site.”

Other media companies have embraced similar tactics. ViacomCBS on Thursday told employees that 70% of them would likely continue to work from home in part even after the pandemic subsides.

Murdoch also told employees that Fox Corp. would extend coverage of full-time employees’ health insurance premiums for all of 2021. The company in March said it would pick up those premiums for full-time employees.

Murdoch’s full statement to employees follows:

As we approach Thanksgiving, I find myself reflecting on the struggles and strengths of the past year. We have endured the personal and professional changes caused by the pandemic, and my thoughts are with the many of you whose lives and families have been personally impacted by COVID-19.

Over the past eight months, our teams have been working together more closely than ever despite the physical separation. It was our hope that the trajectory of the pandemic would be such that we could begin our reopening in January 2021. However, with cases continuing to rise, we have delayed our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than April 2021. We made this decision with the well-being of the entire FOX organization in mind. With most employees continuing to work remotely through at least the end of March, we are able to maintain a low density in our offices for those employees whose jobs do require them to be on site.

All of you – whether working on site or remotely – have played an important role in our ability to successfully operate our business and deliver the news, sports and entertainment our viewers count on and need. You have done so much for FOX and we are pleased to show our appreciation by extending our coverage of full-time employees’ health insurance premiums for the entirety of calendar 2021. In March 2020, we began paying full-time employees’ health insurance premiums and will now continue to do so through December 31, 2021.

Thank you for all that you do for our company and each other. Please enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday and know that we are here to support you.