×

Fox Corp. Joins Other Media Cos. in Suggesting Pandemic May Affect Results

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lachlan Murdoch
CREDIT: Efren S. Landaos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fox Corporation joined other media companies like Walt Disney and ViacomCBS Tuesday with an acknowledgement that the continuing coronavirus pandemic may have an effect on its financial operations.

“While the Company’s national news ratings remain strong, sports events for which the Company has broadcast rights have been cancelled or postponed and the production of certain entertainment content the Company acquires has been suspended,” Fox said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. “The evolving and uncertain nature of this situation makes it challenging for the Company to estimate the future performance of its businesses, particularly over the near to medium term, including the supply and demand for its services, its cash flows and its current and future advertising revenues.”

In the wake of its the recent sale of its cable-and-studio assets to Walt Disney Company, Fox has positioned itself as an entrepreneurial concern focused on live programming, particularly in news and sports. And while ratings have grown in recent weeks at its Fox News operations, the lack of availability of live sports is no doubt crimping the business of both Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting.

Other media and advertising companies, including Disney, ViacomCBS, Interpublic Group of Cos. and WPP, have all made similar filings describing how business is likely to be disrupted by the spread of coronavirus.

 

 

 

More TV

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. Joins Other Media Cos. in Suggesting Pandemic May Affect Results

    Fox Corporation joined other media companies like Walt Disney and ViacomCBS Tuesday with an acknowledgement that the continuing coronavirus pandemic may have an effect on its financial operations. “While the Company’s national news ratings remain strong, sports events for which the Company has broadcast rights have been cancelled or postponed and the production of certain [...]

  • San Jose, CA,..National Championship Bay Area

    ESPN Unveils Earlier Launch for Highly-Anticipated Michael Jordan Documentary

    ESPN is betting on an old basketball favorite to help save at least a few days on its programming schedule Scrambling to fill its grid in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on live sports, the Disney-owned sports-media giant it would debut “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series centered on NBA [...]

  • San-Sebastian

    San Sebastian, Zurich to Take Up SXSW, Tribeca Titles at Newly Created Film Markets

    The San Sebastian and Zurich film festivals have teamed to launch new film markets that will cater to the gaps created by the cancellation of SXSW and the postponement of Tribeca due to the coronavirus pandemic. The programming of both fall festivals will feature titles originally scheduled for spring fests SXSW and Tribeca. The markets [...]

  • Eric Rochant, Showrunner et Réalisateur de

    ‘The Bureau' Showrunner Eric Rochant on Showrunning, COVID, Inspiration

    PARIS  — Since its 2015 debut, Canal Plus’ prestige drama “The Bureau” has become the pay-tv service’s flagship series, winning critical acclaim and a loyal fan base at home, and selling briskly to over 95 territories abroad. At the head is Eric Rochant, who co-created the workplace espionage thriller with his TOP The Oligarchs Production [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad