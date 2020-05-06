×
Fox Corp. Gets Earnings Boost From Super Bowl and Political Advertising

The Super Bowl telecast in February and rising political advertising revenue at Fox News made for a strong start to the year for Fox Corp.

Fox Corp. on Wednesday posted solid revenue and adjusted operating income games for the quarter ended March 31, which is the company’s fiscal third quarter. Revenue was up 25% to $3.4 billion, thanks to a more than $500 million influx from the Super Bowl, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were up 20% to $920 million.

