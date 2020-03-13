×

Fox Business Puts Trish Regan, Kennedy Shows on Hiatus

Fox Business Network said it would put two of its primetime programs on hiatus “until further notice” in order to staff other coverage of the coronavirus coverage elsewhere within Fox News Media.

The network said in a statement that its 8 p.m. hour. “Trish Regan Primetime,” and 9 p.m. hour, “Kennedy” would be replaced by long form programming.

“Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours,” the network;’s statement said. “Business will run long form programming in primetime for the foreseeable future.”

Regan has generated some criticism in recent days for hosting segments suggesting that liberals were overstating the effects of the spread of coronavirus to discredit President Donald Trump.

More to come…

