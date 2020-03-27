Fox Business Anchor Trish Regan Parts Ways With Network

Trish Regan, who gained some notice on Fox Business Network for a primetime program that developed a specialty for heated political talk, is parting ways with the network.

“Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,”” the network said in a statement. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career,” Regan said in a prepared statement.

