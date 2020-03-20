×

Fox Business Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Business

An employee of Fox Business Network has tested positive for coronavirus, top executives at Fox News Media told staffers in a memo Friday evening.

The staffer alerted the network today of the test results and employees have been notified while the Fox Corporation-owned outlet works to disinfect work areas.

Fox Business said a decision unveiled earlier Friday to temporarily suspend some shows was made in advance of the news of the employee testing positive.

“As soon as we learned of the test result, we mandated that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact at the direction of our medical professionals. We are also doing a deep cleaning of all areas affected and will be continuing all of our aggressive sanitizing and disinfecting efforts throughout the entire building,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace said in the memo. “We are fully supporting the employee and wishing them a speedy recovery. As we have said from day one of this crisis, the health and safety of our employees and their families is our number one concern. We have led a daily internal executive task force on the Coronavirus since late February with several doctors and have been preparing for this outcome — please be advised that everything necessary has already been activated to manage this outcome.”

Many big TV news operations have had to contend with coronavirus breaking out among employees. CBS News had to keep employees out of its New York facilities for a few days and send its “CBS This Morning” to alternate sites for broadcast. NBC News is dealing with remote locations for several members of the anchor team of its flagship “Today.” ABC News has also had a staffer who works in its Los Angeles bureau test positive.

The employee has not worked in the Fox Business offices since Friday, March 13, the executives said.

 

 

 

More TV

  • Fox Business Employee Tests Positive for

    Fox Business Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    An employee of Fox Business Network has tested positive for coronavirus, top executives at Fox News Media told staffers in a memo Friday evening. The staffer alerted the network today of the test results and employees have been notified while the Fox Corporation-owned outlet works to disinfect work areas. Fox Business said a decision unveiled [...]

  • NBC Upfront Seth Meyers Donald Trump

    Seth Meyers Plans New 'Closer Look' Segments Via YouTube

    Seth Meyers is jumping back in the pool with the other late-night hosts working to get content out to fans while the coronavirus epidemic makes traditional late-night shows difficult to produce. NBC said Meyers will be recording new “Closer Look” segments from his home, and will release them via his program’s YouTube channel. The commentary [...]

  • Andy Cohen coronavirus

    Andy Cohen Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

    Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” talk show, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Instagram Friday. Earlier in the day, Cohen had talked to Variety about hosting the show from his apartment in New York City, but for now, those plans are on hold, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed. He wrote: “After [...]

  • Colton Underwood coronavirus

    'The Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Colton Underwood, the former star of “The Bachelor,” has tested positive for COVID-19. The reality star and former NFL player shared the news on Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In sharing his test results on social media, he encouraged his two million Instagram followers to self quarantine and practice social distancing. “I [...]

  • Office assistant

    Assistants Laid Off, Expense Accounts Frozen, Pay Delayed as Coronavirus Disrupts Agencies

    For Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, working from home has been the least of tough adjustments in the stunning fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue streams at the companies have suddenly dried up as show business has shut down. From major players CAA, WME, UTA, ICM Partners and Paradigm, to boutique dealmakers like Management 360, economic [...]

  • Disney Castle

    Disney Raises $6 Billion in Debt Offering

    The Walt Disney Company raised nearly $6 billion in a new debt offering, revealing the move in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Disney said in the filing that it expects “to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad