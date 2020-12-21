Fox Broadcasting, Sinclair Strike Multi-Year Affiliation Renewal Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Broadcasting Company and Sinclair Broadcast Group have struck a multi-year deal to renew Fox network affiliations for stations across 25 U.S. markets, Variety has learned exclusively.

Those markets account for more than a tenth of all American television households.

“We are pleased that we have reached agreements with FOX to continue our long-standing relationship,” said Sinclair president of distribution and network relations Barry Faber. “These renewals reflect the mutually beneficial network-affiliate model, which integrates the network’s primetime and sports programming with our stations’ local news and syndicated content.”

The deal means that Sinclair will continue to be able to broadcast NFL games and other live sports through its Fox affiliates, while Fox will maintain its distribution pipeline.

“This new agreement extends our valued relationship with Sinclair and ensures that millions of consumers will continue to enjoy FOX’s leading sports and entertainment content from the #1 broadcast network of the television season,” said Fox president of operations and distribution Mike Biard.

Sinclair currently owns or operates 23 regional sports networks and operates or provides services to 190 TV stations across 88 markets.

Separately, in late October, Hulu dropped Sinclair’s slate of 21 Fox Sports-branded and other regional sports networks from its live-TV offering, Hulu + Live TV. That same month, YouTube TV cut ties with 19 Fox regional sports networks owned by Sinclair after Google and Sinclair failed to reach a renewal deal.