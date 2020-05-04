Fox Bet Names Andrew Schneider Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran exec Andrew Schneider has joined Fox Bet as chief marketing officer.

Schneider joins Fox Bet, an online sports-betting product that is a joint venture between the Stars Group and Fox Corp., after most recently having served as senior VP, marketing, for Disney Streaming Services. In his new role, Schneider will oversee all marketing functions and report to Fox Bet CEO Robin Chhabra.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Andrew and his decades of experience in the digital media space to Fox Bet,” said Chhabra. “As a leader in developing global marketing strategies, Andrew’s sports media experience and entrepreneurial spirit make him the perfect fit for our operation in the United States.”

At Disney, Schneider contributed to the successful launches of subscription video on demand services Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

“As sports betting takes off, the Fox Bet brand is in a unique position to succeed in an industry that is evolving every day in the United States,” said Schneider. “I am incredibly motivated by this opportunity. Together with Robin and my new colleagues at Fox Bet, I’m excited to take our vision and set the bar for sports gaming in the U.S.”

Fox Bet has also brought on board senior VP, creative Dave Hilton, who most recently as creative director with the XFL. Prior to joining the XFL, Hilton had served as part of the executive team that launched Fox Bet. He previously worked for William Hill in the U.K. and was creative director of digital for WWE.