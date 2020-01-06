×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox to Develop Animated Comedy ‘Temporary Humans’ With Will Arnett Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Fox has put the animated comedy series “Temporary Humans” into development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series hails from the writing and executive producing team of Marc Sloboda, Evan Hill, and Nick Bailey. It follows Jake, a hapless twenty something who rescues a naked amnesiac, Sammy, from an explosion in a lake and makes him his roommate.

Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, with the company currently under a first-look deal at Sony Pictures Television. Peter Principato and Charlie Sanders will also executive produce. Fox Entertainment and Sony will produce the series.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Arnett and Fox. He is set to host the upcoming competition series “Lego Masters,” while he is also executive producing a multi-cam comedy in the works at the broadcaster alongside NBA star Stephen Curry.

He is repped by WME, Artists First, and Sloane Offer.

“Temporary Humans” is also the latest animated project to find a home at Fox. In addition to network cornerstones like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” the network recently launched the animated comedy “Bless the Harts.” Fellow animated shows “Duncanville” and “The Great North” set to launch in the spring. There are also multiple other such shows currently in the works at Fox.

Sloboda, Hill, and Bailey originally met in college and soon began making comedy shorts together. Their most recent project, the animated comedy “Omega House,” debuted at the New York Television Festival in 2018.

 

More TV

  • Fox to Develop Animated Comedy With

    Fox to Develop Animated Comedy 'Temporary Humans' With Will Arnett Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox has put the animated comedy series “Temporary Humans” into development, Variety has learned exclusively. The series hails from the writing and executive producing team of Marc Sloboda, Evan Hill, and Nick Bailey. It follows Jake, a hapless twenty something who rescues a naked amnesiac, Sammy, from an explosion in a lake and makes him his [...]

  • Stephanie Ruhle Plans to Expand Business

    Stephanie Ruhle Plans to Expand Business Coverage at NBC News

    Stephanie Ruhle wants to do the type of business-news coverage that’s aimed more at the supermarket, and less at the stock market. Ruhle, the MSNBC anchor who has seen her profile grow during a 9 a.m. program as well as an hour co-hosted with Ali Velshi, has been named senior business correspondent at NBC News, [...]

  • Awkwafina

    Inside the 2020 Golden Globe After Parties

    The HFPA’s Official Viewing & After Party Wilshire Garden For all of the A-list guests buzzing about the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, there was no more star-studded line-up than at the engraving station inside the bash. There were still a few categories to go when “Fosse/Verdon” winner Michelle Williams was the first star to [...]

  • TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down on

    TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down on Previous Years in Early Numbers

    Ricky Gervais returned to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time last night, but the awards show slipped in the TV ratings versus previous years. Last night’s awards ceremony drew 18.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 19-49 according to Nielsen. That’s down a meager 2% on last year in total viewership [...]

  • Josie Totah30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    'Saved by the Bell' Revival at Peacock Casts Josie Totah in Lead Role

    The “Saved by the Bell” revival has found its lead. Josie Totah, who previously starred in Mindy Kaling’s short-lived “Champions” series at NBC, has been cast to lead the series in the works at Peacock. The forthcoming NBCU streamer, set to launch in April, announced the revival back in Sept. 2019, along with the news [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by

    Brits Hail 'Incredible' and 'Fabulous' Night of Golden Globes Victories

    U.K. broadcasters and producers have toasted the success of British talent at the Golden Globes. With numerous wins on Sunday night, including multiple victories for Sam Mendes’ WWI movie “1917,” and TV series “Succession” and “Fleabag,” the Brits featured heavily in the roster of winners. Other British winners on the night included Taron Egerton, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad