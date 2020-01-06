Fox to Develop Animated Comedy ‘Temporary Humans’ With Will Arnett Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox has put the animated comedy series “Temporary Humans” into development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series hails from the writing and executive producing team of Marc Sloboda, Evan Hill, and Nick Bailey. It follows Jake, a hapless twenty something who rescues a naked amnesiac, Sammy, from an explosion in a lake and makes him his roommate.

Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, with the company currently under a first-look deal at Sony Pictures Television. Peter Principato and Charlie Sanders will also executive produce. Fox Entertainment and Sony will produce the series.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Arnett and Fox. He is set to host the upcoming competition series “Lego Masters,” while he is also executive producing a multi-cam comedy in the works at the broadcaster alongside NBA star Stephen Curry.

He is repped by WME, Artists First, and Sloane Offer.

“Temporary Humans” is also the latest animated project to find a home at Fox. In addition to network cornerstones like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” the network recently launched the animated comedy “Bless the Harts.” Fellow animated shows “Duncanville” and “The Great North” set to launch in the spring. There are also multiple other such shows currently in the works at Fox.

Sloboda, Hill, and Bailey originally met in college and soon began making comedy shorts together. Their most recent project, the animated comedy “Omega House,” debuted at the New York Television Festival in 2018.