‘For Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

“For Life” has been renewed for a second season at ABC, Variety has learned.

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., “For Life” is a fictional serialized drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.

“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country,” said series creator Hank Steinberg. “The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”

In addition to Pinnock, the series stars Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

Steinberg created the series and serves as executive producer. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson also executive produces via G-Unit Film & Television along with Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Wright. The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

“‘For Life’ just got renewed for season two by ABC! ” Jackson said. “It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life. Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen.”

The series seems even more timely of late, given that the United States has seen massive protests in recent weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an attempted arrest. Floyd’s death has renewed calls to eliminate police brutality and indeed overall America’s entire criminal justice system.

In an interview with Variety, Wright spoke about his take on the events of the past few weeks.

“The incident itself was surprising,” he said of Floyd’s death. “Not because a black man died at the hands of police. What was surprising about it is that for the first time it was captured on film in such a way that the public had a bird’s eye view of how law enforcement actually felt about doing something like that. I mean, it was not only callous, but it was another-day-in-the-office type of an attitude about what they were doing.”