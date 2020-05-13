TV Ratings: ‘For Life’ Finale Delivers 3-Month Audience High Behind Garry Marshall Special

“For Life,” the drama from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, aired what could be its final episode (pending ABC’s renewal decision) to strong numbers on Tuesday night, behind the special tribute to late sitcom icon Garry Marshall.

The season 1 finale of the ABC drama scored 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 2.9 million viewers, its largest tally since the premiere three months ago. The Disney-owned network “Happy Days of Garry Marshall” special preceded it with a 0.6 rating and 5.6 million viewers.

NBC comfortably won the night overall thanks to a results episode “The Voice” which came in at a 0.9 and 7 million total viewers, roughly even on the performance episode from the night before. The season 3 finale of “Ellen’s Game of Games” came in even week-to-week at a 0.8 and 4.1 million viewers. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” special, hosted by Jane Lynch, scored a 0.6 and 2.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on the CW, the season six finale of “The Flash” slowed down a little audience-wise, drawing around 1.1 million viewers to go with its 0.4 rating. An episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” followed that up with a 0.2 rating and 665,000 total viewers.

Fox aired back-to-back episodes of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.3 million viewers across the night.

CBS stuck to a lineup of replays on the night, with reruns of “FBI” and its “Most Wanted” spinoff both scoring a 0.6 rating. The two averaged around 5.2 million viewers between them. An “NCIS” replay kicked things off with a 0.5 and 6.8 million viewers, second on the night only to “The Voice.”