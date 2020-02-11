×

‘Florida Girls’ Creator Laura Chinn Inks Lionsgate Television Overall Deal

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Laura Chinn

Laura Chinn has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

The deal extends Chinn’s relationship with the studio, which produces her comedy series “Florida Girls.” Chinn created the series, which airs on Pop, in addition to starring and executive producing. The first season debuted in July with Pop picking it up for a second season in October.

“Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today’s television audiences, and we’re fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. “We’re very proud of the work we’re already doing together and can’t wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter.”

Under the deal, Chinn will develop and produce scripted original series for Lionsgate. In addition to “Florida Girls,” her past writing credits include shows like “The Mick,” “Grandfathered” and “Childrens Hospital.” As an actress, she also appeared in episodes of both “The Mick” and “Childrens Hospital,” as well as shows like “My Name Is Earl,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Happy Endings,” and “NTSF:SD:SUV.”

“When I brought my story to Lionsgate, they were very supportive, enthusiastic and fully embraced my vision,” said Chinn. “It’s refreshing to work with a team that offers you creative freedom and different avenues for telling your stories. I look forward to expanding our partnership and creating more great content together.”

Chinn is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Other creators currently under deals with Lionsgate include “Power” creator Courtney Kemp, who is spearheading the expansion of the “Power” universe at Starz with four new spinoffs. Others are Eugenio Derbez, Mary J. Blige, Mona Scott-Young, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures.

More TV

  • UTA Ups Michael Sinclair to General

    UTA Ups Michael Sinclair to General Counsel

    UTA has promoted Michael Sinclair to the position of general counsel. Up until now, Sinclair had served as the agency’s associate general counsel. In his new role, Sinclair will manage a growing legal team and oversee all legal, regulatory and compliance strategies for the company. “This is an extremely well-deserved appointment and one that reflects [...]

  • Golden Glove

    MovieChainer Enlists The Match Factory, Memento Film Distribution, Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the run to the Berlin Film Festival, MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added German sales powerhouse The Match Factory and France’s Memento Film Distribution, to its client roster. Created by the Paris-based production banner Backup Films in 2014,  MovieChainer also [...]

  • Laura Chinn

    'Florida Girls' Creator Laura Chinn Inks Lionsgate Television Overall Deal

    Laura Chinn has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television. The deal extends Chinn’s relationship with the studio, which produces her comedy series “Florida Girls.” Chinn created the series, which airs on Pop, in addition to starring and executive producing. The first season debuted in July with Pop picking it up for a second season [...]

  • Odette Annable

    'Thirtysomething' Follow Up Pilot at ABC Casts Odette Annable in Lead Role

    Odette Annable has signed on for a lead role in ABC’s drama pilot “Thirtysomething(else).” The project is a continuation of the classic drama “Thirtysomething.” It will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) [...]

  • BBC Studios Pacts With JTBC to

    BBC Studios Pacts With JTBC to Remake 'The Split' for Korea

    BBC Studios has signed with broadcaster JTBC to remake the popular legal drama “The Split” for Korean audiences. The deal marks the first format sale for a series that has already done brisk business on the international distribution landscape, selling to 119 territories worldwide. News of the deal arrives at a particularly auspicious moment for [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2407" - The

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Jumps to Season High 6.4 Million Viewers

    “The Bachelor” leapt to a season high viewership on Monday night and comfortably won the TV ratings race. The ABC dating show, which last night saw Peter Weber whittle his potential partners down to four, scored a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers, its highest tally so far in season 24, beating [...]

  • Michelle Caruso Cabrera'The Beaver' Film Screening,

    CNBC Veteran Caruso-Cabrera to Vie With Ocasio-Cortez for New York Office

    A former longtime CNBC anchor announced plans Tuesday to run against incumbent New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  for a Congressional seat representing parts of the Bronx and Queens. Michelle Caruso-Cabrera appeared on NBCUniversal’s CNBC for more than two decades, first as an anchor who once hosted “Power Lunch” and rose to the title of chief [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad