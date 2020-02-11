‘Florida Girls’ Creator Laura Chinn Inks Lionsgate Television Overall Deal

Laura Chinn has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

The deal extends Chinn’s relationship with the studio, which produces her comedy series “Florida Girls.” Chinn created the series, which airs on Pop, in addition to starring and executive producing. The first season debuted in July with Pop picking it up for a second season in October.

“Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today’s television audiences, and we’re fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. “We’re very proud of the work we’re already doing together and can’t wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter.”

Under the deal, Chinn will develop and produce scripted original series for Lionsgate. In addition to “Florida Girls,” her past writing credits include shows like “The Mick,” “Grandfathered” and “Childrens Hospital.” As an actress, she also appeared in episodes of both “The Mick” and “Childrens Hospital,” as well as shows like “My Name Is Earl,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Happy Endings,” and “NTSF:SD:SUV.”

“When I brought my story to Lionsgate, they were very supportive, enthusiastic and fully embraced my vision,” said Chinn. “It’s refreshing to work with a team that offers you creative freedom and different avenues for telling your stories. I look forward to expanding our partnership and creating more great content together.”

Chinn is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Other creators currently under deals with Lionsgate include “Power” creator Courtney Kemp, who is spearheading the expansion of the “Power” universe at Starz with four new spinoffs. Others are Eugenio Derbez, Mary J. Blige, Mona Scott-Young, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures.