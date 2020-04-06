Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ Play to Stream on Amazon Prime for Charity

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” play, on which the Emmy-winning show is based, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime with proceeds helping people affected by coronavirus.

Viewers in the U.S. will be able to watch the production on Amazon Prime starting on Friday, and it will be available for two weeks. People in the U.K. and Ireland can download it now through Soho Theatre’s On Demand streaming site. The show is a 48-hour download and costs £4.00 (or approximately $5.00).

All proceeds, minus taxes and processing costs, will be given to charities including the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others. They will also go to the newly launched ‘Fleabag’ Support Fund, which gives £2500 grants to freelancers working in the U.K. theater industry who are affected by the coronavirus crisis. The U.S. charities will be announced later this week.

“Fleabag” was written as a one-woman play by Waller-Bridge, and she first performed it in 2013. It became the basis for the two-season Amazon Prime series that starred Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman and Andrew Scott and went on to win six Emmys last year.

“I hope this filmed performance of’ Fleabag’ can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!’ said Waller-Bridge in a statement.

Fundraising was kickstarted at £356,000, including a substantial donation from Waller-Bridge. The ‘Fleabag’ Support Fund will continue to collect donations through its GoFundMe.