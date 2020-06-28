‘Fleabag’ and ‘Normal People’ Release Crossover Video for Charity (Watch)

The hot priest from “Fleabag” had two unexpected visitors in his confessional booth — Connell and Marianne from “Normal People.”

The Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series and Hulu’s latest hit show crossed over in a sketch raising money for RTE Does Comic Relief, a charity in Ireland raising money during the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Scott, who played the unnamed hot priest in season 2 of “Fleabag,” and Paul Mescal, co-lead of the Irish drama “Normal People,” are both from the country.

Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones play an on-again-off-again couple in “Normal People,” and they come to confess their sins to the hot priest.

“Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. I’m in love, but it’s complicated,” Connell says at the beginning.

“Tell me about it,” replies the priest, who had his fair share of romantic problems with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in “Fleabag.”

“I feel like I’m causing pain to the person that I love. I’m just really torn. The physical side of things is great, that’s always been so powerful. It’s when I try to talk, when I try to express what I’m feeling at the time, that’s when things get confused,” Connell says.

The hot priest then opens up about his own love life to Connell, who’s understandably confused.

“When it’s good it feels so good, her kisses just taste so sweet, it’s almost like being tested. You lie awake at night and you just lie there wondering if this is some cosmic challenge that you’re being burdened with in order to audit your soul. You think to yourself, ‘Something this perfect, this right, how could it be a sin?'” he says.

Edgar-Jones’ character Marianne then shows up to confess her own sin — stealing Connell’s neck chain that he wears in nearly every scene of “Normal People.” The hot priest then finds himself in the middle of the couple’s attempt to articulate their feelings to each other.

Watch the full video below.