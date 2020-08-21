‘Fleabag’ Director Harry Bradbeer Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon

Harry Bradbeer, known for directing almost every single episode of “Fleabag,” has set his creative sights on Amazon.

The Emmy winner has inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, under which he will develop and create television series to premiere exclusively on the streamer.

News of the deal comes almost a year after “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge inked her own deal with Amazon. In her case it was a substantial overall pact, which sources at the time said is worth around $20 million a year.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Amazon family,” said Bradbeer. “After the wonderful and supportive experience with ‘Fleabag,’ I couldn’t imagine that would be the end of our collaboration. They are true creative partners who bring out the best in everyone they work with. I can’t wait to get going.”

Bradbeer, who picked up a directing Emmy for “Fleabag” as well as a share of its overall comedy series statuette last year, also directed the first two episodes of Waller-Bridge’s BBC America series “Killing Eve.” His next project to launch is “Enola Holmes,” a film about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister which stars Millie Bobby Brown. The film is launching Sept. 23 on Netflix.

“Harry is extraordinarily talented, and we were blown away, along with critics and viewers, by his groundbreaking, Emmy Award-winning work on ‘Fleabag,’” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We’re very happy to extend our relationship with Harry and to work with him to create more compelling, innovative series for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Bradbeer is repped by UTA in the U.S. and and United Agents in the U.K.