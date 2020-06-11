‘Flack’ Lands at Amazon Following Pop TV Cancelation

“Flack,” the comedy-drama starring Anna Paquin, has found a new home.

Around fourth months after Pop TV abruptly canceled the show, Amazon has swooped in to pick it up. Seasons 1 and 2 will now move to the streamer, with the option to renew for a third not out of the question. A premiere date will be announced later.

“Flack” is set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations. Paquin stars as Robyn, whose work and home lives collided at the end of season one, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her addictions. Season 2 stars Sophie Okonedo as Caroline, Lydia Wilson as Eve, and Rebecca Benson as Melody. Genevieve Angelson, Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene also star.

Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill are joining the show for its second outing. Neill, who is reuniting with his “The Piano” co-star, will have a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a very complicated relationship with the PR agency boss, Caroline. While Kim will star as Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at the firm.

The show’s cancelation came as part of a clean-up at Pop TV which saw “Florida Girls” and “Best Intentions” also canceled, as well as president Brad Schwartz exit the company. The move was not altogether unexpected, as ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish had been making it clear using IP controlled by the company would be a priority following the merger. All three of the shows which were dumped were produced by outside studios.

“Flack” is produced by Hat Trick Productions and CASM Films, with executive producers Oliver Lansley, Paquin, Helen Williams, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer, Mark Larkin and Jimmy Mulville.