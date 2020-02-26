×

‘First Wives Club’ Renewed for Season 2 at BET Plus

BET Plus has renewed “First Wives Club” for a second season.

Tracy Oliver’s ‘First Wives Club’ has been hugely successful on BET Plus, served as one of our signature originals at launch and helped us quickly become the largest African American focused SVOD service,” said Devin Griffin, general manager of BET Plus. “Our subscribers loved season one and are eagerly awaiting season two.”

Production is set to begin on the second season in September in Atlanta. The first season followed best friends Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), Hazel (Jill Scott), and Bree (Michelle Buteau) as they reunited to help each other through rough patches in their lives. Tired of always being the ones to make sacrifices, they vowed to prioritize their friendship and have more fun. Along the way, the women learned that as long as they have each other, there’s nothing they can’t do.

RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman will also return for the show’s second season.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support the first season has received from our audience. I’m beyond excited to work with BET and this amazing, hilarious cast on a second season! Let the hijinks and shenanigans begin,” said series creator Tracy Oliver.

The series is written and executive produced by Oliver. Karen Rosenfelt, Scott Rudin, Tony Hernandez also serve as executive producers. Based on the film and book of the same name, the show was originally set up at TV Land before moving to Paramount Network. It then moved to BET before landing at BET Plus.

