‘Finding Forrester’ TV Series in Development at NBC

NBC is developing a series adaptation of the 2000 film “Finding Forrester,” Variety has confirmed.

The film version followed a high school basketball star (Rob Brown) with a secret passion for writing who develops a friendship with a reclusive author (Sean Connery) who published a hit novel years before but then disappeared from public life.

The NBC version explores the unique bond between two gifted black writers: a homeless 16-year-old orphan who leverages his basketball skills to hustle his way into an ultra-competitive elite boarding school, and a reclusive lesbian author whose career was ruined by a public scandal.

TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson are writing and executive producing the project. Tim Story is attached to direct and executive produce, with Sharla Sumpter Bridgett of The Story Co. also executive producing. Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton will executive produce via Unanimous Media. Sony Pictures Television will produce. Unanimous is currently under a first-look deal at Sony.

Brady and Newson are co-executive producers on the Showtime drama series “The Chi.” Their other credits include shows such as “Shooter,” “The 100,” and “Army Wives,” and “Animal Kingdom.” They are both repped by UTA.

Story is best known for his feature directing work, having helmed hit comedies such as “The Ride Along” and “The Ride Along 2,” “Barbershop,” and “Taxi.” He also directed two comedy specials for Kevin Hart as well “Fantastic Four” and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

He is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

News of the development on the “Finding Forrester” series comes a little less than a month after Connery’s death. Known for his iconic turns in the James Bond franchise as well as many other notable roles, Connery passed away at the age of 90 in the Bahamas.

