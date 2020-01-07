×

‘Filthy Rich’ Team on ‘Fun, Humorous Reality Check’ of New Fox Drama

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich'Fox TCA Winter Press Tour, Panels, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Filthy Rich” creator and showrunner Tate Taylor grew up in the Presbyterian church, but his new Fox drama is not designed to convince the audience that one family’s religious beliefs are better than any others.

“The show is not pro-Christianity, it’s not about religion, it’s about people who are all very different who would otherwise never speak to each other and what does that look like?” Taylor said at the Fox Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show Tuesday. “It was very important that we don’t make fun of anybody, but we poke fun a little bit at everybody. Everyone’s faith is real.”

Filthy Rich” is a 10-episode one-hour drama about a wealthy Southern family that is a staple in the Christian television community. The death of the patriarch and televison network founder (played by Gerald McRaney) in the premiere episode brings surprising new family members into the spotlight, and it also pivots attention to another leader in the religous community, Reverend Paul Luke Thomas (Aaron Lazar).

“The idea came to me to have this strong Christian family be faced with the most impossible of situations that rocks their faith to the core,” Taylor said, noting he wanted to structure “extreme conflict” around the human mistakes that people make when they are under pressure.

He went on to add that the world is “so polarized” right now, and he has seen “how most of the religions of the world have been hijacked by people who turn against the religion.” He thinks “there’s someone on this show that everyone in America can find themselves [in]; I think everybody is represented,” but he also hopes the show will be a “fun, humorous reality check on who we are.”

Although the show is an ensemble, actor and producer Kim Cattrall is very much at the center as the matriarch of the family who steps in to be the new face of the company after the untimely passing of her husband. In casting Cattrall, Taylor said he loves “reversal of expectation. I love to take you on a path that you think you’re on and it’s not. Who would be the least likely person out there to play a Southern matriarch billionaire Christian?”

English-Canadian Cattrall was not raised in the South, and she shared she also doesn’t come from a religious background, so for her, the draw of the show was the “magical ‘if’ — if I was filthy rich, if I had a family, if I had children,” she said.

“It was one of those projects where I hadn’t seen this character before, and there’s something addictive about doing a character or a show you haven’t seen before; you’re like a pioneer of sorts,” she continued.

Cattrall admitted that the behind-the-scenes parts of her new gig came with a bit of a “learning curve,” even though she has served as an executive producer before (2005’s documentary “Kim Cattrall: Sexual Intelligence,” and the 2014-2016 series “Sensitive Skin,” in which she also starred). Still, she said she is as grateful to be a part of the producing team as she is to be in the company of her fellow actors on “Filthy Rich” because “it brings a voice to the show.”

Cattrall is certainly no stranger to ensemble series, but when asked, she couldn’t really draw comparisons between the processes of “Sex and the City” and “Filthy Rich” because she said she had forgotten much about the early days of the former show.

“I forgot what it was like when people had a judgement about that particular show, and then it evolved and kept evolving,” she said. “We’re all still learning at this, and we’re enjoying not knowing because there’s so many more possibilities. So, to me, every time period so far has been very fruitful.”

Taylor added that launching a show at a time when Fox itself is an evolving entity has been “an adventure.” But, he noted, any time you are strying to do something new it can be bumpy, and “if it’s not bumpy, you’re not doing anything original.”

More TV

  • Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich'Fox TCA

    'Filthy Rich' Team on 'Fun, Humorous Reality Check' of New Fox Drama

    “Filthy Rich” creator and showrunner Tate Taylor grew up in the Presbyterian church, but his new Fox drama is not designed to convince the audience that one family’s religious beliefs are better than any others. “The show is not pro-Christianity, it’s not about religion, it’s about people who are all very different who would otherwise [...]

  • Batwoman CW

    The CW Renews 'Batwoman,' 'Riverdale,' 11 Other Series for 2020-2021 Season

    The CW is renewal happy. The network has handed out early greenlights to new seasons of almost every single show on its slate, including a second season of “Batwoman,” a seventh season of “The Flash” and a fifth season of “Riverdale.”  The CW’s other new fall show “Nancy Drew” is also on the long list [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy Variety Actors on Actors

    Melissa McCarthy Joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' at Hulu

    The cast of “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu has added another big player. Melissa McCarthy has been cast in the series to star alongside Nicole Kidman, Variety has confirmed. The show, which was greenlit by Hulu in May 2019, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Constance Wu Variety Actors

    Mindy Kaling on Changing Hollywood: 'Sometimes Terror Is Not A Bad Thing'

    Constance Wu couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Mindy Kaling’s real life and her character on “Late Night” and Kaling’s career itself. The film which breaking up the writer’s room boy’s club on a late night comedy show. “The character is definitely based, a lot, on the way that I was when I started [...]

  • Fox Entertainment Signs Mara Brock Akil

    Mara Brock Akil Signs Fox Entertainment Script Deal

    Mara Brock Akil is coming back to Fox. The acclaimed series creator, writer and producer has entered into a network-direct script deal with Fox Entertainment, under which she will develop and write a scripted series to air on the Fox network, with Fox Entertainment producing. “Mara is a truly gifted writer, with a strong point [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: The Skeleton

    'The Masked Singer' Spinoff 'The Masked Dancer' Set at Fox

    Fox is hardly masking its intentions when it comes to its future. The network has ordered a “Masked Singer” spinoff series called “The Masked Dancer,” inspired by the segment from “The Ellen Show.” The announcement was made at Fox’s Television Critics Association day in Pasadena, coupled with the news that Ellen DeGeneres herself is on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad