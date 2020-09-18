FilmRise Takes North, South American Rights to 500 Hours of Content From NENT

FilmRise has licensed more than 500 hours of content from NENT Studios UK, the production and distribution entity of the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT).

Under the deal, FilmRise has acquired all digital rights, including AVOD and SVOD for the content in both the North and South American territories.

The package includes the British comedy “Peep Show,” which won a BAFTA for Best Situation Comedy; “Black Books,” which also won the BAFTA for Best Situation Comedy; and the original British version of “Shameless,” which won prizes at the BAFTA TV Awards and the British Comedy Awards.

FilmRise has also acquired the exclusive ad-supported rights to the first five seasons of “Doc Martin,” the British medical comedy drama series, and will be bringing Season 6 to platforms. The show won the British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy Drama in 2004, and has been widely popular. Its ninth season aired last year.

“This new partnership with NENT Studios UK is very exciting for us. It represents FilmRise’s expanding business as a licensing and distribution partner with global entertainment studios,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.

Scott Kirkpatrick, the senior VP of North America of NENT Studios UK, said: “We have done an abundance of successful business with FilmRise under the DRG banner.”

The deal was negotiated by Whitney Muroff, director of global acquisitions, FilmRise and Scott Kirkpatrick, senior VP, North America, and Adam Barth, commercial director and senior VP EMEA of NENT Studios UK.