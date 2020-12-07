‘Feel Good’ Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

Mae Martin must be feelin’ good about this piece of news.

The comedian’s Netflix series “Feel Good” has been renewed for a second and final season at the streamer. Season 2, currently in production in London, is slated to premiere in 2021.

Whereas the first season was a co-production between Netflix and Channel 4 in the U.K., season 2 will be exclusively on the streamer. Netflix is also developing another series Martin and Objective Fiction, won in a competitive bidding situation.

As for the plot of season 2, it will see Mae & George’s (Charlotte Richie) complicated love story continue as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of ‘Feel Good,’ and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” said Martin in a statement. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

“Feel Good” is written and created by Martin and Joe Hampson. They produce alongside Charlotte Lewis, Kelly McGolpin, and Ben Farrell. News of the renewal comes around 9 months after the six-episode first season launched to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers, and Adrian Lukis, with Anthony Head, Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eleanor Matsuura and Eve set to join the cast for season 2.