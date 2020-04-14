Federation Entertainment Scores Further Deals on ‘The Bureau’ Season 5

Federation Entertainment has sold the fifth season of Eric Rochant’s hit espionage thriller series “The Bureau” to Germany’s Joyn Plus, the streaming service of ProSieben group.

Federation also scored deals with Joint Entertainment (Taiwan), RTBF (Belgium), SBS (Australia), YLE (Finland), MTVA (Hungary) and LNK (Lithuania). Previous sales for Season 5 were closed with Sundance (US, Canada, UK), Rialto (New Zealand), SVT (Sweden) and NRK (Norway).

Federation, which took part in Series Mania’s and MipTV’s digital markets, is now in talks with buyers in Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and Denmark to ink further deals. “The Bureau” was commissioned by Canal Plus under its Creation Originale label and the fifth season premiered on the French pay TV group on April 6. “The Bureau” has become one of the most critically acclaimed international drama series in the last decade and has so far sold to more than 112 territories, according to Federation.

Federation said that negotiations for remakes were also underway in the U.S. and South Korea. The Bureau is produced by Alex Berger and Rochant for TOP – The Oligarchs Productions, in association with Federation Entertainment. Season 5 marks the last one creatively spearheaded by Rochant, who will remain involved in upcoming seasons as executive producer and co-producer. Jacques Audiard (“The Sisters Brothers,” A Prophet”)

wrote and directed the last two episodes of the fifth season.

Besides becoming a hot-seller and top-rated show, “The Bureau” has also become a brand in France, where it has inspired the creation of an interactive experience at the science museum Cite des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris, and a podcast titled “Espion, une Vie sous Légende” which revolves around the intriguing world of

espionage.