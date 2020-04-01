×

TV Ratings: ‘FBI’ Finale Scores Season High as CBS Wins Tuesday

"Emotional Rescue" - The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found. Also, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) temporarily joins the team, and finds her usual investigative methods clash with the Bureau's more buttoned up environment, on FBI, Tuesday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (l-r) Tracy Spiradakkos as Hailey Upton and Zeeko Zak as Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan Photo: Michael Parmelee/ CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

FBI” rounded off its sophomore outing with even bigger numbers than usual in the absence of “This Is Us,” as CBS comfortably won the Tuesday night ratings race.

The Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-led series scored a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers with its series finale, which represents a season high in both metrics and also its most watched episode to date. It was helped by a strong lead-in from “NCIS,” which came in even at a 1.3 and a whopping 13.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” rounded off the night with a 0.9 rating and 8.2 million viewers, down from the season highs of last week.

Meanwhile on Fox, “Empire” ticked down week-to-week to a 0.6 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. A promo which followed last night’s episode revealed that season 6 will be cut short, and that the final three episodes will air on April 21. A “Resident” replay preceded it, scoring a 0.5 rating and 2.2 million viewers.

Over on NBC, part 1 of NBC News’ coronavirus pandemic special report scored a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. Replays of “Ellen’s Game of Games” and “New Amsterdam” scored a 1.0 and 4.8 million viewers, and a 0.5 and 2.9 million pairs of eyeballs respectively.

Over on ABC, the only new episode was “For Life,” which came in even on last week at a 0.6 and 2.4 million viewers. Reruns of “Bless This Mess,” “Mixed-ish” and “Black-ish” all scored a 0.4. A “Conners” replay kicked off the night with a 0.6.

Finally on the CW, replays of “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” both delivered a 0.1 rating.

    "FBI" rounded off its sophomore outing with even bigger numbers than usual in the absence of "This Is Us," as CBS comfortably won the Tuesday night ratings race. The Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-led series scored a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers with its series finale, which represents a season high [...]

