Dr. Fauci Calls Out ‘Outlandish’ Fox News Reporting on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s top experts on the coronavirus pandemic, called some of Fox News’ reporting on the virus “outlandish” and added that some media stories are “taken out of context or are actually incorrect.”

In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Monday, Fauci spoke about the news media’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is so much misinformation during this very divisive time that we’re in, and the public really needs to know the facts,” Fauci said. “Some of the media that I deal with…I wouldn’t say distort things, but certainly give opposing perspectives on what seems to be a pretty obvious fact.”

Dr. Fauci: “If you listen to Fox News, with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you.” Fauci also says he has "differences" with Scott Atlas, who he calls an "outlier." pic.twitter.com/JZvSAwK4MP — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2020

Fauci then singled out Fox News, calling some of their reporting “outlandish.”

“If you listen to Fox News, with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you,” he said.

He added that he’s concerned with the media because “sometimes things are said that are really taken either out of context or are actually incorrect.”

Fauci also discussed Dr. Scott Altas, a White House coronavirus task force member with whom CDC director Robert Redfield has questioned for sharing misleading information with President Trump, according to CNN.

Fauci called Atlas an “outlier,” saying that most members of the task force are working together.

“My difference is with Dr. Atlas, I’m always willing to sit down and talk with him and see if we could resolve those differences,” he said.

On Monday night, the worldwide coronavirus deaths passed one million, with the U.S. surpassing 200,000 deaths last week.