Diversity Champion Fatima Salaria Joins Edinburgh TV Festival as Executive Chair

Fatima Salaria, managing director of Fremantle-backed outfit Naked, is the new executive chair of The Edinburgh TV Festival and its umbrella charity The TV Foundation, taking over from So Television co-founder Graham Stuart who is leaving after three years in the position.

Salaria (pictured, left) will oversee the festival and foundation’s executive committee and work with the festival team across the operational side of the organization as well as in its charitable endeavours.

New appointments to the board of trustees for The TV Foundation include Channel 4’s head of creative diversity Babita Bahal, Apple TV’s production executive for Europe/Africa Jackie Myburgh (pictured, right) and Fulwell 73’s head of scripted Saskia Schuster.

Prior to joining Naked, Salaria, a respected industry leader and champion of diversity, was head of specialist factual at Channel 4. Following a merger with sister label Boundless, Salaria now oversees all output across Naked Television’s slate of entertainment, factual and specialist factual programming which includes “The Apprentice” and “Grand Designs.”

Salaria said: “I can still remember the thrill of being at the festival for the first time and the excitement, and a touch of fear, at being asked to speak as a panelist, so to be asked to take on this role now really is a huge honor. TV is changing and the Festival will reflect that while continuing to be a place where we bring our best ideas, challenge ourselves and have a great time as well.”

Campbell Glennie, managing director of The Edinburgh TV Festival and TV Foundation, said: “We are delighted that Fatima has agreed to join us as executive chair. As a key member of our advisory committee this year she was instrumental in bringing together some incredible sessions that really examined where we are as an industry, and she has supported all of our charitable schemes every step of the way. Fatima’s appetite for fairness, change and accessibility matches our own and I can’t wait to work with her.”

“I would also like to thank Graham for his dedication, unequivocal support and input over his tenure, and especially throughout a challenging year,” Glennie added. “With Graham’s wisdom and guidance we reinvented ourselves this year to have our most attended, wide-reaching and inclusive edition to date.”