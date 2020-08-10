‘Fargo’ Season 4 Premiere Date Set at FX

FX has finally settled on a premiere date for season 4 of “Fargo.”

Season 4 was originally scheduled to debut in April, but was delayed for five months “due to the postponement of production related to the coronavirus.” It will now premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Sept. 27, with the remaining nine episodes airing weekly from there. Production on the fourth installment, which is headlined by Chris Rock, is scheduled to resume later this month, per FX.

Described as a story of immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money, the fourth season of “Fargo” is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.

The ensemble cast for season 4 also includes the following talent: Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruon, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder.

The delay pushed the series out of the 2020 Emmys window, meaning it will compete for next year’s top TV awards. Season 4 comes pretty much three and a half years after the previous installment, which aired back in April 2017 and was nominated for over a dozen Emmys.

“Fargo” is created, written and executive produced by Noah Hawley and his production company 26 Keys lead the creative team. Warren Littlefield and his production shingle The Littlefield Company also executive producer along with Joel & Ethan Coen, who of course wrote and directed the original 1996 film. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and international distributor.