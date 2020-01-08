‘Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History’ to Look at Creatures From J.K. Rowling Stories

A new BBC show will explore the origins and stories of mythical creatures in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” and explore their connections with animals roaming the planet today.

“Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History” (working title) has been greenlit by the BBC and the U.K. pubcaster has pacted with Warner Bros., which makes the “Fantastic Beasts” movies. They are working with London’s iconic Natural History Museum, which is preparing “Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature,” a soon-to-open exhibition that will use creatures from the “Harry Potter” universe to shine a light on real-life incredible animals.

Stephen Fry will host the BBC special. The British actor and presenter is familiar with the Wizarding World, having narrated the “Harry Potter” audiobooks.

The TV show is being made by the BBC’s Natural History Unit and Warner Bros Entertainment U.K. The producers said it will look at creatures, mythical and real, from centaurs to Nifflers, birds of paradise to the Phoenix, woolly rhinos to the Erumpent, and giant squid to the Zouwu.

Footage from the BBC Natural History Unit’s archive and scenes from the “Fantastic Beasts” films will be used to show how closely real world animals, mythological creatures and Wizarding World beasts are intertwined.

Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, said: “The BBC is world-renowned for its amazing natural history programming and it is a delight to bring the natural world and Wizarding World together on BBC One.”

Josh Berger, president, Warner Bros. Entertainment U.K., added: “It is hugely exciting to be working with the Natural History Museum and the BBC Natural History Unit, such iconic British institutions, on a project which has such a great purpose at its heart. I hope both fans of the Wizarding World and the natural world will enjoy the exhibition and documentary immensely.”