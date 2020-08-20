Familystyle Sets First-Look Deal With Entertainment 360 (EXCLUSIVE)

Familystyle has entered into a first-look deal with Entertainment 360, the joint venture between MRC Television and Management 360, Variety has learned exclusively.

Familystyle is the production company run by Karyn Kusama, Matt Manfredi, and Phil Hay. The first project being developed under the deal is the series “The Occupant.” Kusama is attached to direct with Manfredi and Hay attached to write. The Los Angeles-set conspiracy is about a mentally fragile but idealistic person who becomes a reluctantly pivotal figure in the clandestine struggle between a seemingly benign modern megacorporation and the ragtag groups of Angelenos who oppose it.

“Phil, Matt, and I have made some of our most personal work as a team,” said Kusama. “We are truly thrilled that MRC Television and E360 are the latest additions to our creative family. From the get-go, it was clear that our friends there shared our enthusiasms and ambitions and would be the perfect partners for us.”

Kusama, Hay and Manfredi have collaborated on multiple feature films including “Destroyer” and “The Invitation.” “Destroyer” star Nicole Kidman received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film.

Kusama’s past television credits include the Showtime pilot “Yellowjackets,” HBO’s “The Outsider; “Halt & Catch Fire” for AMC, Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” and “Billions” at Showtime. She made her feature debut with “Girlfight,” which earned the Grand Jury Prize and Director’s Prize at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival, as well as the Prix de la Jeunesse at Cannes.

Hay and Manfredi created and are currently in pre-production on the series “Mysterious Benedict Society” at Hulu. Their additional feature projects include “Ride Along” and “Ride Along 2” starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, “Clash of the Titans” starring Liam Neeson, and “crazy/beautiful” starring Kirsten Dunst.

MRC Television’s current projects including “The Shrink Next Door” and “Shining Girls” at Apple, “The Terminal List” at Amazon. The company also produces the Emmy-nominated shows “Ozark” for Netflix and “The Great” at Hulu.

Entertainment 360 produces content for TV and digital platforms with credits including HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones,” AMC’s “The Terror,” and the upcoming series “Ripley” created by Steve Zaillian at Showtime.

